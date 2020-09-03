Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The FBI and the FAA are investigating a close encounter by a pilot approaching Los Angeles International Airport.
American Airlines flight 1997 was on its way to LA from Philadelphia Sunday evening when two pilots said they saw someone in a jetpack at an altitude of 3,000 feet.
“We just passed a guy in a jetpack,” a pilot told air control. “On the left side, maybe 300 yards or so.”
Controllers told the pilot the jetpack flyer was reported 300 yards from that plane.
No one was hurt but if the law catches up with the jet-packer, he could face serious charges.
