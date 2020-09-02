Police: Woman Injured After At Least 12 Shots Fired Into Home In Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Several bullets were fired into a house overnight forcing a family inside to take cover. The shooting happening just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on the 3100 block of West Montgomery Avenue in Strawberry Mansion.
One bullet hit a 22-year-old woman in the leg but police say this situation could have been a lot worse.
“Although we had one victim in the house, we’re very lucky ’cause there were 15 people total in that house between the ages of eight months old and 44 years old,” Philadelphia Police Chief Scott Small said.
The injured woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police say at least 12 shots were fired and they believe someone in that home was targeted.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
