Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say two 17-year-old boys were killed in a quadruple shooting in Point Breeze. It happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 1800 block of Moore Street.
Authorities say three 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man were shot in the incident.
Two of the 17-year-old boys were shot multiple times and later died at the hospital, investigators say.
Another 17-year-old boy was shot once in the right arm and placed in stable condition at the hospital, according to police. Police say an 18-year-old man was shot in the ankle and is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made thus far, police say.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.