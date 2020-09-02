Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot five times in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park section, police said Wednesday. It happened just after 2 p.m. on the 4300 block of M Street.
Police said the victim was shot once in his neck, three times in his back and once in his buttocks.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, authorities said.
No arrests have been made so far, police said.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
