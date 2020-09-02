PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead and six others are injured after a crash involving multiple cars in Overbrook Park. It happened Tuesday on Haverford Avenue, where onlookers rushed to the scene to help the victims.

Police are still searching for a woman driver involved in what witnesses say was one care racing down Haverford Avenue, trying to cut off another. And it ended horribly.

Heart-pounding moments on a Haverford Avenue sidewalk as people rushed to help a half-dozen people injured following a violent multi-car collision.

Eyewitnesses say the driver of one car tried to race around another at the intersection of Rhoads Street and Haverford Avenue when one lost control, plowing into parked cars, including one owned by a worker at a nearby day care.

“Going to the rent-a-car place to get another vehicle is nothing compared to what the family has to deal with. I’m just grateful to have another day,” one woman said.

Six people were hurt, including children. A 35-year-old man, identified as Chad Grey, was killed. We’re told he lived in Wynnefield Heights.

Witnesses say it appeared Grey was killed instantly.

“It was just devastating to watch it. We were actually inside and looking it out and it was just like, this is not real,” one witness said.

Police are searching for a woman involved in the multi-car wreck. Eyewitnesses say she handed her children over to some people at the scene and then left.

“If she would’ve put on brakes or stayed here, she probably would’ve not been in trouble, but she got out the car and walked down the street, deliberately leaving the scene of the crime in front of a bunch of witnesses. So, she’s in trouble,” Overbrook Park resident JR Gaines said.

It has been difficult getting much information from the Philadelphia Police Public Affairs Unit. Eyewitness News is waiting for answers to our requests.