PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’ve ever been stuck in traffic on the Schuylkill, I-95 or the Blue Route, this won’t come as much of a surprise. Philadelphia has been ranked the second-worst big city in the country to drive in, according to WalletHub.
Drivers in the City of Brotherly Love spend the most time stuck in traffic, according to WalletHub. The city is also tied for the highest parking rates in the country.
In case you’re wondering, Oakland, California was ranked the worst place to drive in the country and Lincoln, Nebraska ranked the best.
