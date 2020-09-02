HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The administration of Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday moved to relax restrictions on spectators at some fall sporting events, though attendance at high school football and volleyball games might still prove to be impossible because of statewide limits on mass gatherings.
The revised guidance says that “spectators may attend sporting events,” but they count toward the statewide gathering limits of 25 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.
Spectators must wear masks, unless they’re outside and can consistently maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet (2 meters), the Wolf administration said.
Wolf has urged schools to cancel all youth sports until January to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. But the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, the governing body for Pennsylvania interscholastic sports, voted last month to move forward with the fall season, rejecting the governor’s recommendation.
