TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A man was shot overnight near the Philadelphia International Airport in Tinicum Township, Delaware County. It happened at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Route 291 and Stevens Drive.
Police found the victim shot in the leg.
Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire.
The suspect was apprehended on the property of the Renaissance Philadelphia Airport Hotel.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
