PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they have a suspect in custody, wanted for attempting to sexually assault a woman in front of her children. The incident happened on the 8000 block of Craig Street in Holmesburg, around 4 p.m. on Monday.
Investigators say the 27-year-old victim had picked up her two children from day care — a 13-month-old toddler and a 3-year-old child — when she saw the perpetrator approaching her on the 8000 block of Craig Street.
Authorities say the victim fought off the culprit as best she could while he tried forcing himself on her. The suspect then allegedly stole her cellphone and ran off, dumping the cellphone nearby where police recovered it.
The suspect is described as a Black man, 20 years-of-age, 5-foot-9, thin build. His identity has not yet been released by police.
CBS3’s Alecia Reid contributed to this report.
