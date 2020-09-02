PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say attacked a woman with a baby and attempted to sexually assault her. The incident happened on the 8000 block of Craig Street in Holmesburg, around 4 p.m. on Monday.
Investigators say the 27-year-old woman was walking along the street with her baby when the suspect attacked her. He tried to sexually assault her before stealing her cell phone.
The suspect was last seen running north on Craig Street toward Welsh Road.
He is described as a Black man, 20 years-of-age, 5’9″, thin build, wearing a dark-colored sweatsuit.
If you have any information on this incident, call police at 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.
Philadelphia police are scheduled to release more details at 2 p.m. You can watch the press conference on CBSPhilly.com and on CBSN Philly.
