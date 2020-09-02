PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Black-owned small businesses in Philadelphia were the target of racist and threatening emails. At least 10 Black-owned businesses have reported receiving racially-charged emails, threatening their establishments. One of the owners shared his story with Eyewitness News on Wednesday.

“It was the use of the N-word right in the title,” Stripp’d Cold Pressed Juice owner Khoran Horn said. “So I clicked on it and it was basically, it was hate speech.”

It was disturbing, but not necessarily shocking. Horn is one of several Black business owners in Philadelphia to receive one of these threatening emails.

His wife took to social media to share it.

“She’s like people need to know that these things actually do exists,” Horn said. “It’s funny that she says that because the second it gets shared, a lot of people who are in our circle reached out saying ‘oh my gosh, I can’t believe such and such is happening.'”

The anonymous sender threatens to stalk and assault the staff and even burn down the business he and his wife worked hard to establish.

A local bookshop I featured in a story recently received a vile & hateful message. Of course, it’s anonymous because people love to be bold when they’re faceless. #Hateneverwins https://t.co/mqvn0py89a — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) September 2, 2020

It’s a threat Horn doesn’t take lightly.

“Never should live your life in fear,” he said, “but you do have to take measures to take make sure that you are protected.”

Black business owners say it’s a reminder the fight against racial injustice isn’t over. The struggle may be long, but the victory is certain.

“It really is something to hide behind a screen and be able tosend something like that and not have any recourse for it,” Horn said.

Despite that email, Horn says his business has been received well in the community. He’s been in the Old City location for six years and is even exploring franchise opportunities.