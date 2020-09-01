Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In response to the national coin shortage, Wawa is offering its customers a chance to win Shorties for a year. From now until Oct. 1, you can exchange $5 in rolled coins for dollar bills and get entered to win a year’s supply of hoagies.
The rolled coins can be quarters, dimes, nickels, or pennies.
There’s another bonus — exchanging coins also gets you a free coffee, fountain soda or ICEE beverage, along with your chance to win.
The winner will be chosen randomly and notified in early October.
