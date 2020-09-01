Surveillance Video: Suspect Sought In July Murder Of Man In East Mount Airy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect wanted in the murder of a 32-year-old man in the city’s East Mount Airy section. The deadly shooting happened on the 8400 block of Williams Avenue on July 31.
Surveillance video shows the suspect firing multiple shots at the victim, who was driving a black SUV. The victim then crashes into a parked vehicle.
The suspect is then seen fleeing southbound on the 1300 block of Mt. Pleasant.
He is described as a Black man with a thin build and medium length hair.
He was wearing a light gray Nike brand hooded sweatshirt with black trim at the waistband and wristbands, as well as a black zipper and black logo on the left side of the chest. He was wearing a white shirt under the hooded sweatshirt, black compression type long pants and maroon shorts. He was wearing white socks and black athletics type shoes.
The city of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $20,000 leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. If you have any information on this incident, call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
