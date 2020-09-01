(CBS Local)- The SEC is gearing up for the start of its 2020 season in just a few weeks and with that, CBS Sports has announced its broadcast schedule for the year. The schedule kicks off on Saturday, September 26 when the defending champion LSU Tigers host the Texas A&M Aggies in Baton Rouge, LA.

The broadcast crew remains the same with Brad Nessler handling play-by-play duties, Gary Danielson providing analysis and Jamie Erdahl reporting from the sidelines. Each Saturday’s broadcast will be proceeded by College Football Today hosted by Adam Zucker with studio analysts Rick Neuheisel and Brian Jones.

LSU is on the schedule multiple times for CBS as the Tigers will also appear on the network October 24 against Auburn and at home in prime-time against Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide on November 14. The Tide will also feature in the network’s other prime-time game this season on October 17 when they host Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the season, CBS Sports worked with the conference to select games in six of the first eight weeks to allow the conference advanced planning and logistics for those matchups. For the other weeks on the schedule, the normal 12 or six-day selection process for “SEC Game of the Week” will take place.

All of CBS Sports’ coverage of the SEC will be available to stream live on CBS All Access, with additional coverage on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports HQ and the CBS Sports app.

Below is the full schedule for this year’s SEC on CBS slate with dates and times. All times are Eastern.