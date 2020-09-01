PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a 17-year-old boy may have been shot to death over a cell phone in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 2300 block of Edgley Street.
Police say they found the teen bleeding heavily and unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
“There’s a witness that stated they were with some females and the females stole at least one of their cell phones,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. “Then they were confronted by a group of males and those males then fired at least one shot striking the male and causing him to collapse.”
Police say are now searching for two suspects.
The first suspect is described as a Black male, dark-complexioned, 5’8″-5’9″, 150lbs, curly top hair, wearing a black shirt, armed with a gun.
The second suspect is described as a Black male with brown complexion, 6’0″, large build, 200+ lbs, curly top hair, wearing gray sweatpants.
Detectives are in the process of identifying the two original female passengers, as well as the third female passenger who was picked up shortly before the shooting.
