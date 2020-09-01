Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a young man may have been shot to death over a cell phone in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 2300 block of Edgley Street.
Police say they found the victim bleeding heavily and unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
“He was 20 years of age,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. “There’s a witness that stated they were with some females and the females stole at least one of their cell phones, and then they were confronted by a group of males and those males then fired at least one shot striking the male and causing him to collapse.”
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
You must log in to post a comment.