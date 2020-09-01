PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Philadelphia’s Office of City Commissioners is “politely” declining to use two of the city’s sports teams stadiums as voting poll locations. Comcast Spectacor, owner and operator of the Wells Fargo Center and the Eagles Lincoln Financial Field, recently offered the city both locations to use as a place for general election activities.
CBS3 has learned the Office of City Commissioners has declined the offer. They say they have already identified more convenient locations for voters of those divisions around the Wells Fargo Center and Lincoln Financial Field.
But, the office says it is great to know that those two locations are available if they are needed.
Meanwhile, Tuesday is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. Volunteers are needed now more than ever before because of shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A poll worker recruitment drive is going on at the Octavius Catto Statue that is located outside of the south side of Philadelphia’s City Hall.
Organizers hope to attract more millennial volunteers to replace the 65 and older crowd that is more at risk of contracting the coronavirus.
