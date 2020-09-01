SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey homeowner has been charged after hosting a large pool party that officials say was “for-profit” with unmasked guests. Officials responded to the 1500 block of Jarvis Road in Sicklerville on Aug. 30 after receiving several calls for a large party.

Arriving officers found several vehicles parked throughout the local neighborhoods and a school.

Security guards reportedly told officials it was a family party but officers estimated there were about 250 to 300 attendees and none of them were wearing masks.

Attendees told officials they were charged $100 to $150 admission to enter the party.

Lionel Mincey, the 56-year-old homeowner, was issued citations for a noise violation, maintaining a nuisance and littering after the street in front of the residence was covered with trash and broken bottles.

An investigation is ongoing and the homeowner may also be charged for violating Governor Phil Murphy’s executive order because officials witnessed party-goers were not social distancing.

The Gloucester Township Public Works responded to the area Monday to assist with clean-up on the street.

Officials also issued a total of 25 parking summons and five motor vehicle stops because of several vehicles blocking residents’ driveways and stop signs.