PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is apologizing after a photo of him dining at a restaurant indoors in Maryland went viral. The photo made its rounds on social media Sunday with heavy criticism directed at Kenney as restaurants and bars in Philadelphia remain closed inside to customers.
“I know some are upset that I dined indoors at a restaurant in Maryland yesterday,” Kenney tweeted Monday. “I felt the risk was low because the county I visited has had fewer than 800 COVID-19 cases, compared to over 33,000 cases in Philadelphia. Restaurant owners are among the hardest hit by the pandemic. I’m sorry if my decision hurt those who’ve worked to keep their businesses going under difficult circumstances. Looking forward to reopening indoor dining soon and visiting my favorite spots.”
On Sunday night, Mayor Kenney’s office defended his decision to eat inside.
A spokesperson for the mayor released a statement to Eyewitness News saying, “The mayor went to Maryland earlier today to patronize a restaurant owned by a friend of his. He looks forward to expanding indoor dining locally next week.”
Our CBS sister station in Baltimore reported earlier this month, restaurants in Maryland can host customers at 25% capacity.
