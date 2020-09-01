PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The community came together to honor the memory of a fallen Philadelphia police officer, days after a mural honoring him was vandalized. On Sunday, someone spray-painted anti-police graffiti on a mural for Sgt. Robert Wilson III, near 60th Street and Baltimore Avenue.
The artist who created the mural has since removed the graffiti.
Wilson was killed when he interrupted a robbery at a North Philadelphia GameStop store in 2015.
On Tuesday, lawmakers and Wilson’s family denounced the vandalism.
“To even be brought here, to my brother’s mural, after he laid his life on the line doing his job, to sacrifice himself to save others, is blatant disrespect. And in my opinion, it’s a direct reflection of what’s going on,” Wilson’s sister, Shaki’ra Wilson-Burroughs, said.
The Fraternal Order of Police is offering an $11,000 reward in the case.
