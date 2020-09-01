Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Football season almost here, even though fans are not allowed in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field this year, there’s still a way to root for the team. That’s because the Eagles are the latest team to offer cardboard cutout fans.
The fan cutouts cost $100 a piece and go on sale this Thursday at 8 a.m.
The cutouts will start in the lower end zones and then will spread around the lower seating bowl while the Linc remains closed to fans.
Orders can be placed at https://www.philadelphiaeagles.com/.
All proceeds will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation. Great cause.
