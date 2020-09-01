Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Cherry Hill School District is announcing a fully remote opening to their school year. The school district will be using remote learning until at least Nov. 4.
The decision signals a reverse to its original plan and comes in response to concerns expressed by groups from the teachers’ union in 19 schools.
In a letter to parents, the school district superintendent says offering remote-only learning allows teachers more time to prepare for hybrid teaching.
The superintendent also says the switch comes in part to an ever-increasing list of teachers who have requested leaves of absence.
