By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Cherry Hill School District is announcing a fully remote opening to their school year. The school district will be using remote learning until at least Nov. 4.

The decision signals a reverse to its original plan and comes in response to concerns expressed by groups from the teachers’ union in 19 schools.

In a letter to parents, the school district superintendent says offering remote-only learning allows teachers more time to prepare for hybrid teaching.

The superintendent also says the switch comes in part to an ever-increasing list of teachers who have requested leaves of absence.

