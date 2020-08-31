PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tens of thousands of households across Pennsylvania face eviction after Monday as the commonwealth’s moratorium comes to an end. That moratorium, which has been in place since March, protected renters from losing their homes if they could not pay rent during the pandemic.
However, your landlord needs a court order to force you out, and the courts aren’t doing that until November, according to Community Legal Services of Philadelphia.
So there is some time to work something out with your landlord. Still, some households are still being evicted, illegally.
“If your landlord shows up and just changes your locks or shuts off your utilities or says you have to move in the next 10 or 15 days, that’s not true. It’s illegal, and if you feel comfortable you can call the police,” Vik Patel with Community Legal Services said.
On Monday, a group of organizers are expected to gather at City Hall to call on Philadelphia to use its resources to protect tenants from being evicted.
Pennsylvania also has a Rental Assistance Program.
