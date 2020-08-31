Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arrest has been made in a deadly crash that killed two children over the weekend in Juniata Park. Philadelphia police arrested Alimamy Sesay.
The crash happened early Sunday morning at the intersection of Kensington and East Hunting Park Avenues.
Two cars were involved. Police say a white BMW hit the car the children were riding in. Four people were in that car.
The children, ages 7 and 9, were ejected and killed. The two adults survived.
Sesay has been charged with third-degree homicide, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and other related charges.
