PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney’s office is defending a photo showing the mayor eating inside a restaurant in Maryland. The photo made its rounds on social media with heavy criticism directed at Kenney as restaurants and bars in Philadelphia remain closed inside to customers.
A spokesperson for the mayor released a statement to Eyewitness News saying, “The mayor went to Maryland earlier today to patronize a restaurant owned by a friend of his. He looks forward to expanding indoor dining locally next week.”
Our CBS sister station in Baltimore reported earlier this month, restaurants in Maryland can host customers at 25% capacity.
