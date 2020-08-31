CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Good news for Philadelphia residents. The city’s streets department says trash collection is now running on time.

The department announced trash and recycling will start on a regular collection schedule.

This week, residents should put their trash out on their regular day, but the department says collection schedules may be impacted again in the future.

