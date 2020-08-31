Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Good news for Philadelphia residents. The city’s streets department says trash collection is now running on time.
The department announced trash and recycling will start on a regular collection schedule.
🗑️♻️ Sanitation update for this week:
✅ Set trash and recycling out on your scheduled day.
Collections are on or as close to schedule as possible. There is a chance of slight delays. pic.twitter.com/SfRDT43mDf
— Philly311 (@philly311) August 31, 2020
This week, residents should put their trash out on their regular day, but the department says collection schedules may be impacted again in the future.
