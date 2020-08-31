Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia public school teachers met with union leadership Monday night. The contract between the district and members of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers expires at midnight.
Both sides agreed to revisit the negotiation process in two weeks. The union says it’s still hoping to get wage increases and a concrete reopening plan before the new contract is signed.
Last week, the PFT released results of a member survey where teachers expressed concern over the district’s response and COVID-19 planning.
Meanwhile, negotiations continue between a union representing Catholic high school teachers and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. That contract also expires tonight.
