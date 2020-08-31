PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia announced Monday that residents of two homeless encampments in the city must move out by 9 a.m. on Sept. 9. This is the third deadline the city has given organizers of the camps over the last three months.
Mayor Jim Kenney says clearing out the camps is a matter of public health and safety.
“We are committed to working together with homeless people and their many advocates and supporters for policies and programs that will make ending homelessness a reality,” Kenney said in a statement. “However, for the health and safety of all involved, including the surrounding community, we can no longer allow the camps to continue. I urge those still in the camps to voluntarily decamp before Wednesday, September 9, avail themselves of the beneficial services being offered, and join the 111 people who have come in and are now working on a housing plan.”
Since those camps formed, city officials say they’ve identified several ways to expand low-income housing.
You must log in to post a comment.