NEW JERSEY (CBS) – Gov. Phil Murphy has given restaurants in the Garden State the green light to resume indoor dining at the end of this week. Murphy made the announcement Monday morning via Twitter.
Restaurants will be allowed to resume indoor dining on Friday, Sept. 4. and must adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19,” Murphy tweeted.
NEW: Restaurants statewide will be able to open for indoor dining beginning this FRIDAY at 25% capacity and with social distancing between tables.
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 31, 2020
More information is expected Monday during the governor’s coronavirus response briefing at 1 p.m.
