CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, New Jersey news

NEW JERSEY (CBS) – Gov. Phil Murphy has given restaurants in the Garden State the green light to resume indoor dining at the end of this week. Murphy made the announcement Monday morning via Twitter.

Restaurants will be allowed to resume indoor dining on Friday, Sept. 4. and must adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19,” Murphy tweeted.

More information is expected Monday during the governor’s coronavirus response briefing at 1 p.m. 

Comments