NEW JERSEY (CBS) – Gov. Phil Murphy has given restaurants in the Garden State the green light to resume indoor dining at the end of this week. Murphy made the announcement Monday morning via Twitter.

Restaurants will be allowed to resume indoor dining on Friday, Sept. 4. and must adhere to social distancing guidelines between tables.

“Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19,” Murphy tweeted.

If you're dining at a restaurant that provides table service, you will only be able to order while seated at your table

Only staff can bring you your food or beverage

The social distancing guidelines that must be followed include:

Customers dining at a restaurant that offers table service can only order while seat at a table

Only staff members can bring customers food or drinks

Customers seated at a table cannot go to the bar to get another drink or dish

Customers may sit at the bar area in a group if they are together but must be properly social distanced from other groups

Groups at the bar are limited to 4 people or less

New Jersey officials are also mandating strict ventilation requirements:

Windows must be opened to ensure a proper flow of fresh air into the dining areas

Air conditioner units must be turned so that they’re allowing for the maximum amount of outdoor air to be introduced to the dining area

We're mandating strict ventilation requirements:

Windows must be opened to ensure a proper flow of fresh air into the dining areas

“We’ve been working hard for several months to get to this point,” Murphy said. “Our job now is to ensure that this reopening only leads to future announcements expanding the indoor capacity limits, and that we do not have to take a step backward. Everyone must pull together.”

Salad bars, buffets and other self-service options are still prohibited in the Garden State.

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli says restaurants should provide clear signage throughout the establishment regarding the social distancing guidelines.

Restaurants are encouraged to take reservations to help control the number of people inside the establishment. Customers waiting to be seated should wait inside their cars or away from the restaurant if social distancing cannot be followed in the restaurant’s wait area.

All shared and high touch areas in the dining room should be sanitized frequently between customers.

Gov. Murphy announced movie theaters and other indoor performance venues can also reopen on Sept. 4 in a limited capacity capped at 25% or 150 people, whichever is a less.

For movie theaters, the capacity is will be based of the number of screens being used. If a movie theater has four screens, each screen will be limited to 25% capacity or 150 people, whichever is less.

Customers must wear face masks while inside those businesses and social distancing is required.

NEW: Today, I'm signing an Executive Order allowing for movie theaters and other indoor performance venues to reopen on Friday, September 4th.

Face masks required

Social distancing required

Officials are also raising the capacity at indoor gatherings including religious services and celebrations, weddings, funerals, memorial services, and political activities. These gatherings are now limited to 25% capacity or 150 people, whichever is less.