PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Discovery Charter School students started their school year inside the classroom Monday morning. Kindergarten and elementary students returned to hear the bell in-person at the schools’ Parkside Avenue location in West Philadelphia.
School officials say classrooms have been configured to meet health and safety standards.
CBS3 spoke with parents who had mixed emotions.
“I’m pretty excited, I’m confident in the protocols the school has in place so I think everything will run as smoothly as can be expected,” parent Christina Owens said.
“Children are children so it’s going to kind of be a little hard with them social distancing as well as the masks but I feel they should be able to get through it,” another parent added.
Discovery Charter School will not hold in-person classes all year long.
After getting the students acclimated to their teachers and classmates, they will transition to E-learning from Oct. 26 through Jan. 22.
