PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers need to play extremely well for three straight games, well enough to get wins in order to stay in the postseason. They are on the brink of elimination after another loss to the Islanders Sunday night.

It’s win or go home for the Flyers. Starting Tuesday, the orange and black need their first of three straight wins or they’ll be bounced from the bubble in Toronto.

The Flyers are down 3-1 in the series and head coach Alain Vigneault is putting out a call for his top players to show up big.

“This is a great opportunity for our leadership group to change the narrative, change their legacy here. Let’s focus on tomorrow night, let’s go out there, let’s compete the way we did yesterday,” Vigneault said.

A huge positive came before Sunday night’s game when Oskar Lindblom joined his teammates on the ice for warmups. He hasn’t played since December when he was diagnosed with bone cancer.

Kevin Hayes said he got chills seeing Lindblom strong and back where he belongs.

“To see where he’s at right now, it’s inspiring. He’s working hard to come back and it puts a lot of things in perspective for us. When you see Oskar and it doesn’t want to make you work hard and give it everything you have, it’s pretty easy to ask when you see Oskar to try your hardest,” Hayes said.

Game 5 is Tuesday at 7 p.m.