By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Villanova news, Villanova University

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) – Containing the coronavirus continues to be a problem on college campuses. The Villanovan student newspaper is reporting more cases at Villanova University.

According to the report, the university has confirmed 15 new positive cases of COVID-19.

“#NEWS: Since August 17, @VillanovaU has confirmed 15 positive cases of #COVID19: 9 residential students & 6 non-residential students,” The Villanovan tweeted Saturday.

Nine of those cases are students who live on campus.

