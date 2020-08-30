Comments
VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) – Containing the coronavirus continues to be a problem on college campuses. The Villanovan student newspaper is reporting more cases at Villanova University.
According to the report, the university has confirmed 15 new positive cases of COVID-19.
“#NEWS: Since August 17, @VillanovaU has confirmed 15 positive cases of #COVID19: 9 residential students & 6 non-residential students,” The Villanovan tweeted Saturday.
— The Villanovan (@TheVillanovan) August 29, 2020
Nine of those cases are students who live on campus.
