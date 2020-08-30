Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia. Officers were called to the 1700 block of N. 24th Street for a report of a fight at a street party, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived, they found a large crowd and heard five to six gunshots a short distance away at the intersection of 24th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. That’s where they found a man who had been shot to death.
Police say a black Nissan Altima, with Delaware plates, was seen fleeing from the scene. That vehicle was stopped on the 3400 block of Girard Avenue, and the occupants are being interviewed by police.
No further information has been released.

