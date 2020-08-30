CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A gun battle in North Philadelphia came to a deadly end. Police say two men began shooting at each other just before 2 a.m. Sunday on the 2700 block of West Montgomery Avenue.

Police: Gun Battle In North Philadelphia Ends With 1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured

One of the men was driving at the time.

Investigators say he was shot and crashed his car into a house. He died at the scene.

The other man was also struck by gunfire and is in critical condition.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

