PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been two weeks since a 4-year-old boy was critically hurt when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Tacony. The southeast Pennsylvania chapter of the Warrior Watch Riders paid a visit to the boy’s family Sunday to lift their spirits.

The world stopped for Christopher Currid’s parents, when he was hit by a car while getting ice cream outside of a relative’s house on the 6600 block of Keystone St. in Tacony on Aug. 16th.

The silver Honda Accord with tinted windows was captured on surveillance video after hitting Christopher and speeding away.

A visit from @WWR_SEPA lifted the spirits of Christopher Currid’s family, 2 weeks after the 4y/o was struck by a hit-and-run driver while getting ice cream in #Tacony He is out of the ICU & breathing on his own, but the driver has still not been arrested. Story @CBSPhilly 6:30pm pic.twitter.com/KT7dfy8sHW — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) August 30, 2020

“He may never talk again, he may never walk again, these are the things that they’re telling us,” said Carolyn Zirkelbach, Christopher’s mother.

Christopher, affectionally called “Moose” by his family, spent 10 days in the Intensive Care Unit. His breathing tube was recently removed and his condition is slowly improving.

“He’s still young and he’s strong, so hopefully he can bounce back,” said Bobby Currid, Christopher’s father. “I just thank God he’s still breathing with us and he’s still here with us.”

Christopher’s older brothers Bobby and Andrew witnessed the horrific impact. The riders hoped to brighten their day.

“I drive this road every day. I see the way that people drive out here,” said Bob Crawford, president of Warrior Watch Riders southeast Pennsylvania chapter. “We’re just here to cheer up the siblings.”

As they focus on Christopher’s recovery, his parents are also pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.

“My son’s in there, fighting for his life, things are never going to be the same with our family right now,” Currid said. “We’re missing a piece of our family. That’s our baby. Please. That’s my world, please. Do the right thing.”

The Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Police say they have some leads, but so far, no one has been arrested. The Philadelphia Police tipline is (215) 686-TIPS (8477).

A family member has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Christopher’s parents with expenses, while he recovers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.