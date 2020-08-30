PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two children were killed after a two-car crash in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park section overnight. Two people in the second vehicle were arrested after police say they attempted to flee the scene.

The crash happened at the intersection of Kensington and East Hunting Park Avenues, just before 1 a.m. Sunday. The children, ages 7 and 10, were ejected from the car and killed.

One died at the scene and the other died at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

Two adults in the car were injured but are in stable condition.

A woman who lives near the scene described what she saw.

“I heard that loud boom, that alarm clock that we always get at 12 or one in the night, and it shakes up our whole building. My thought was, here we go again. When I came outside, I see the kids being ejected out the back window. By the time I got to the front of the vehicle, the kids were gone, they was on the pavement. They were gone, no pulse, no nothing. So first thing the mom said is ‘my kids,'” resident Shirley Davila said.

The car carrying the children had four people inside and the other vehicle, a white BMW, had two people inside. Police say the two people in the BMW tried to escape after the crash but were arrested.

It is not clear if the driver was under the influence.