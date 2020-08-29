Comments
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A man is dead and two others are injured after a triple shooting in Chester. Police responded to the area of West Second Street for reports of a man shot in the face Friday night.
Police say the man was transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where he died a short time later.
Investigators say they learned of two others who were shot and are receiving treatment at the hospital.
One is in fair condition and the other is in stable condition.
There are no arrests at this time.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Chester police.
