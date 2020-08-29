PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – What is left of Laura will pass by to the south of the region Saturday as it interacts with a cold front that will drop out of the Great Lakes this afternoon. This should lead to a cloudy Saturday with showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the afternoon.

Due to the influx of tropical moisture from the remnants of Laura, we should be on the lookout for periods of heavy downpours. While the threat for flash flooding isn’t all that high, areas that are prone to flooding, if caught in a downpour or storm, could potentially flood.

There is also a threat for any thunderstorms that develop this afternoon to become severe. While the coverage of the thunderstorms is not going to be overall widespread, storm chances are possible anywhere across the area today.

The main threat with any potentially severe storms today will be strong winds and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

The cold front will sweep across the area later this evening/early tonight. This will bring the shower and storm activity to a close likely as early as 7-8 p.m. but a few lingering T-storms could last until a little before midnight before we rapidly clear out and look at a pretty quiet and comfortable night.

Temperatures and humidity will rapidly drop behind the front and lows tonight and into Sunday morning will dip into the middle 60s for the city but in northern communities, like the Poconos, we could be as low as the middle 50s.

Sunday is going to be a wonderful way to end the weekend. Expect a sunny but breezy afternoon with seasonable temperatures and extremely pleasant humidity. Highs in the city Sunday will be near 80°.

The pattern will start to shift by Monday though as the high pressure that keeps us so nice on Sunday begins to slide offshore. This will allow southwest flow to start to take over. Clouds will increase through the day Monday and we should watch for showers or a thunderstorm to develop in the later parts of the day, especially in the western parts of the area. Temperatures Monday will remain in the upper 70s but the humidity will be back on the rise.

We will then remain in an unsettled pattern for Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures will be rising back into the upper 80s by the end of the week and humidity will return to uncomfortable levels too. We will monitor chances for thunderstorms all week long, as well.