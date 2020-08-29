Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are trying to figure out how two men were shot in the city’s Hunting Park neighborhood. Police say a 23-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were both shot multiple times on the 1200 block of Lycoming Street, just before 2 a.m. Saturday.
The younger man was discovered at the scene but the 41-year-old man walked to a nearby McDonald’s before workers there called 911.
Both victims are now in stable condition.
