PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a shooting inside a Wawa in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood after a man was shot following a social distancing dispute, early Friday morning. Police say a 25-year-old man was shot inside the vestibule area of the Wawa on the 1300 block East Erie Avenue, around 4:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the suspect walked into the store and got into a confrontation with a security guard that works for the Wawa. That security guard’s purpose is to enforce social distancing and limit the number of people inside. He was telling the man he had to wait his turn because there were too many people inside at the time.

That’s when another security guard, who does not work at the Wawa, stepped in to help. That 25-year-old security guard was shot once in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“I don’t know if the suspect forced his way into the store. The suspect at one time was in the store. And when that suspect was struggling with the security guard, who does not work here, they had a physical altercation which spilled out into the vestibule area. Not outside – into the vestibule area – which is a very small area but it’s still inside the store,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is underway.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.