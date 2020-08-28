PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through the area Friday afternoon. The storms drenched Center City and some didn’t have time to adequately take cover in Center City.

The skies started looking a bit ominous by late afternoon. It was so dark by City Hall that it looked like night time.

There’s a lot going on at once here at Venango and B streets. Floodwaters (which appear to have been caused by sewers clogged with garbage) have left several vehicles disabled, blocking other vehicles seeking to take the same serious risk in driving through. Stay with @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/05SKe8h6er — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) August 28, 2020

Then, just before 5 p.m., the skies opened up. People were using the train station for cover.

The rain was so heavy and was blowing in every possible direction, sending people running for cover and slowing cars to a crawl.

Some folks were prepared with umbrellas but that didn’t really make a difference. If you were out here, you were definitely getting wet.

Interestingly enough, there were people enjoying the downpour and what Mother Nature had to offer.

While things have mellowed out at Dilworth Park, the storms have delivered a slow commute home for drivers.

This rain is crazy! Clearfield St just before Kensington Ave in #Kensington Passed some drivers who had to open their car doors to let water out 😩 Be safe, everyone! @CBSPhilly #cbs3weather pic.twitter.com/PyMUvSGsCq — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) August 28, 2020

There’s flash flooding reported on the Schuylkill Expressway in both directions between Girard and City Avenues. That has things backed up in both directions for miles and is taking some up to an hour to get in or out of the city.

Things are no easier coming to or from New Jersey, with all of the major bridges operating with speed restrictions due to the weather.