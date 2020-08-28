CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Alecia Reid
PHILADELPHIA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through the area Friday afternoon. The storms drenched Center City and some didn’t have time to adequately take cover in Center City.

The skies started looking a bit ominous by late afternoon. It was so dark by City Hall that it looked like night time.

Then, just before 5 p.m., the skies opened up. People were using the train station for cover.

The rain was so heavy and was blowing in every possible direction, sending people running for cover and slowing cars to a crawl.

Some folks were prepared with umbrellas but that didn’t really make a difference. If you were out here, you were definitely getting wet.

Interestingly enough, there were people enjoying the downpour and what Mother Nature had to offer.

While things have mellowed out at Dilworth Park, the storms have delivered a slow commute home for drivers.

There’s flash flooding reported on the Schuylkill Expressway in both directions between Girard and City Avenues. That has things backed up in both directions for miles and is taking some up to an hour to get in or out of the city.

Things are no easier coming to or from New Jersey, with all of the major bridges operating with speed restrictions due to the weather.

