PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a SummerFest Friday and wherever you’re spending time right now, we hope you’ve been finding some creative ways to have some fun over these summer months. Our SummerFest travels have taken us to a lot of great towns over the years, including last summer to Collingswood, New Jersey, where a good time was had at Songbird Karaoke.

But like so many businesses, Songbird Karaoke has had to adjust during the times we now live. But they found a way to keep on singing.

“When we closed because of everything that’s going on we, of course, we’re so sad and missed having everyone. It’s so quiet here. And we thought, what could we do? We kept hoping it would go quicker, be done and everything could come back. But when we realized that wasn’t going to happen we said how can we bring our services to our guests?” owner Ronnie Schmeltzer said.

How about taking the show on the road? And that’s just what they’ve done, bringing the fun of a singalong right to your home.

Michael and Ronnie believe the best part of karaoke is its generational appeal, feeling that singing and music brings everyone together even when we have to be apart.

