PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a SummerFest Friday and hopefully you are enjoying this final weekend in August. There are plenty of words that make us think of summer — sun, sand and surf, just to name a few.
One local artist is sharing his talent and some DIY projects children can create right at home.
“I create word art out of words and I’ve been doing it for a little over 10 years now. I started with the Phillies winning the World Series in 2008 and writing every game from that season to create the moment they won,” Dan Duffy said.
Duffy says the next word art drawing he hopes to work on is another Philly championship piece. How about Lord Stanley’s Cup?
