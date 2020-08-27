PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – CBS3 is learning new details on the Sixers’ plan to build their very own arena along Penn’s Landing. A source from the Sixers tells Eyewitness News the targeted location would be along the river between Market and Chestnut Streets. That’s the land that’s occupied right now by the Blue Cross River Rink.
The Sixers say, along with a state of the art arena and thousands of new jobs, the team would also commit to revitalizing the area by building a new school and an African American museum.
The plan has been submitted to city officials.
The Sixers’ lease with the Wells Fargo Center isn’t up until 2031 so the process may take a while.
“The 76ers have long enjoyed a strong relationship with Comcast-Spectacor, but the organization is exploring all options for when its lease ends at Wells Fargo Center in 2031, including a potential arena development at Penn’s Landing,” a Sixers spokesperson said.
The Sixers say they do not envision seeking any direct appropriation of city or state taxpayer money to support the project.
