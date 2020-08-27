PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PECO is sending employee crews south to help repair damage caused by Hurricane Laura. Approximately 40 employees left for Texas from PECO’s Berwyn Service Building on Thursday morning.
The group of employees includes lineworkers, safety personnel and support personnel.
They are going to make several stops before arriving in Texas and are prepared to assist local area residents whose power may have been impacted by the storm.
The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management Department sent NJ-TF1 to Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Thursday morning to help with Hurricane Laura relief.
They posted a video of the departure on their Facebook page.