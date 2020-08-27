Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re learning more about the artist behind a new mural at Philadelphia’s Municipal Services Building. It’s a mural inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.
The artist, Russell Craig, spoke with Eyewitness News photojournalist Tommy Gardiner.
“It stands as a reminder because this time will past, this year will pass. The images and things of it will stay. It’s not a permanent mural but this moment,” Craig said. “As an artist, it’s your job to highlight the time. These are trying times. It’s my duty.”
