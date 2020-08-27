PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A vigil was held Thursday night to honor a 40-year-old woman who was shot and killed on a street in Brewerytown. The woman’s distraught family is pleading for someone to come forward with information as investigators continue to hunt for her killer.

Police are still searching for Melanie Raye’s killer. As they continue to search, her family and friends are mourning the tragic loss.

Raye was planning to be wed this coming Monday.

“I’m hurt, I’m hurt. I don’t know what to do. They took my mother from me. They took her wife from her,” Raye’s daughter said.

The shooting left a daughter without her mother, and a fiancé who never got to walk down the aisle.

The 40-year-old was shot and killed last Thursday on the 1400 block of North Etting Street.

“Please call the cops. Please turn them in. Please,” Mikell Stokes, Raye’s fiancé, said.

On Thursday night, Raye’s loved ones gathered on the 1700 block of South Conestoga Street to remember her.

As more lives continue to be cut short, Philadelphia Cure Violence is doing its part to try to curb the senseless gun violence.

“These dudes running around here killing our babies and our women. What do that say about us? What do that say about us?” said Colwin Williams, with Philadelphia Cure Violence.

Raye’s family continues to grieve as the killer still walks the streets. Those who loved her say they just want one thing.

“I need justice for Melanie Raye, for my mom,” Raye’s daughter said.

If you have any information about the murder, contact police. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.