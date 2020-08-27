PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the NFL, at least six teams canceled practice on Thursday in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. The Eagles were not one of them.

The last 24 hours in the NBA and sports as a whole have been a whirlwind of emotion and of action.

The Flyers and Phillies, both scheduled to play tonight, have postponed their games to join in solidarity with the NBA.

On a local level, we’re hearing from many athletes, current and former, about what this all means.

One person you have to hear is former Eagles cornerback Troy Vincent, who is now the NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. He joined ESPN Radio this morning and broke down when talking about the state of sports and beyond.

“I got a 22-year-old and a 20-year-old and a 15-year-old that I’m trying to prevent from being hunted. And they’re teachable moments. I’m just, I’m proud of what the guys and the women are doing, and we would say a unified people always defeat unified money and I’m just proud. I’m proud,” Vincent said.

The Eagles did hit the practice field today. Owner Jeffrey Lurie made a surprise appearance as well, possibly in light of what’s happened over the last day or so.

On Wednesday, Rodney McLeod said that team’s social justice committee will meet Friday to discuss how to move forward as a team.

Today, Carson Wentz was extremely forthright with his comments.

“We have a committee meeting coming up here and we’re gonna talk through a lot of those things but it is something that we want to see real change and I know the NBA and everyone’s using their platform to create that change and some fans might not like it, but at the end of the day, there’s a hurting community and we want to reach out and respond to that hurt,” Wentz said.

Wentz says the players talked candidly during a team meeting last night, and that they plan to use this heightened awareness to their advantage.