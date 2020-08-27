CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – A Camden Catholic High School teacher has been charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student. Detectives say 36-year-old Bridget Sipera admitted to sexually assaulting the teen in multiple towns.
Detectives say the alleged assaults began in January 2019 and continued through March 2020 while the victim was Sipera’s student.
Sipera was charged Wednesday with one count of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She was also charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child for crimes that occurred in Gloucester Township.
Detectives say Sipera could face more charges.
She was transported to the Camden County Correctional Facility where she is awaiting her first court appearance.
